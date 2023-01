Paul Okoye is out here changing the lives of people in the new year.

The singer and one half of P-Square has shared that he just made some of his old friends millionaires.

Taking to his Twitter some minutes after midnight, Paul noted, “Just made some old friends millionaires tonight asper new year.”

Just made some old friends millionaire’s tonight asper new year ❤️❤️❤️ — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) December 31, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...