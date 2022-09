Paul Okoye has finally revealed who was responsible for the breakup of the iconic P-Square singing group.

The one half of the band whom along with his brother, Pater Okoye had a reunion show in London last week, spilled the news while on the red carpet.

Speaking with media personality and BBC host, Maria Okanrende, Paul Okoye revealed the devil was responsible for the breakup and him and his brother not speaking for 5 years. But now, things are better than ever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...