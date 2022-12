Paul Okoye unveiled his new girlfriend, Ifeoma earlier in the week, and this has elicited reactions from both fans and non-fans.

It seemed some women decided to troll the new love interest of the singer and the one half of the singing duo, P-Square wasn’t going to take that laying low.

He took to his Instagram stories to make a special dedication to the women who have called his girlfriend ugly, sharing pictures of them looking not-so-great themselves.

