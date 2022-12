Paul Okoye and his girlfriend, obviously do not care for what folks think about their relationship and they are letting it known.

The singer and father of three, took to his Instagram stories to share a new loved up video of himself and his lady love, Ifeoma, following online backlash from trolls.

Paul posted a clip of himself and Ifeoma after a trip to the salon to get her hair braided. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

