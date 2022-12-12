Monday, December 12, 2022
Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage Following Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was taken away to safety due to a bomb threat, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

From the video making rounds on social media, the legendary singer is seen being taken off stage mid-performance as LaBelle shouts, “Hold up” and “Wait!”

And in a statement later shared on Twitter, the organizers, Pabst Theater Group, said that there was a bomb threat and that to assure the singer and everyone’s safety, they has to end the show. Now, they are “working with the artist to reschedule the show” at a later date.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” the statement read. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”

