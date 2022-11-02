Patoranking to perform at 2022 World Cup

Nigerian music superstar, Patoranking, has been chosen to perform at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup which starts on the 20th of November will have the reggae-Dancehall maestro perform on football’s global stage with DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh.

The 2022 Headies award winner, will perform before a large crowd and viewers from around the world at the FIFA World Cup fan festival.

Aseel is scheduled for December 2, while Shakosh is scheduled for December 12. These artists will be joined by groups like Julian Marley and the Uprising, Gims, and the Miami Band at both events.

Another Nigerian music megastar, Davido, was also listed among musicians from all over the world to perform this edition’s theme song.

‘Buga’ crooner, Kizz Daniel, has also been scheduled to perform his popular song, “Buga”, at Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

On Sunday, November 20, Kizz Daniel, real name Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, a gifted musician, will perform for the entire world in Qatar just before the start of the first game.

