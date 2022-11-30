Patoranking thrills fans with performance in Qatar [Video]

Nigerian reggae and dance hall singer, Patoranking, has thrilled thousands of his fans with his recent performance at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The popular artiste joins other big names including Kizz Daniel who performed at the fan festival. The singer who performed on Monday, November 28 at the Al Bidda Park began his performance with one of his popular songs titled “No Kissing Babe”.

In a video shared by the Kolo Kolo crooner, fans at the event could be spotted dancing and grooving to the music star’s performance.

Recall that Patoranking had arrived in Qatar on Sunday night where he was welcomed by several citizens in the country. The singer was also shocked after he was welcomed by his mother whom he claimed he hasn’t seen for five years.

