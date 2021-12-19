Patoranking Survives Ghastly Car Accident, Shares Videos from Scene

Patoranking says God is not done with him yet after he survived a ghastly car accident a few days ago.

The singer who shared videos from the scene of the crash explained that he was riding shotgun in the car when the brake failed and the driver lost control.The accident was serious enough that the airbags were deployed.

Patoranking thanked God for sparing his life and that of every one else in the car and noted that despite the ghastly nature of the accident, there were no injuries or pain, only a few scratches.

He advised folks to always to always use their seatbelts as this was instrumental in minimising the effect of the crash.

