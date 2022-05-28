Saturday, May 28, 2022
Patoranking Shares Throwback Video, Celebrates Answered Prayers

Patoranking has come a mighty long way from a few years ago and what better day to reminisce than on his birthday.

The singer who clocked 32 years on May 27, 2022 posted a throwback video of himself back in the day before the fame or the money.

In the clip, Patoranking was heard telling the camera crew to get a good look at his house as he would soon elevate to owning a house in VGC.

In the caption of the post, the “Celebrate Me” crooner revealed that he is a living testimony of answered prayers.

