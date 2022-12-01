Thursday, December 1, 2022
Patience Jonathan never arrested her critics – Ubani slams Aisha Buhari

The former Second Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani, has slammed the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari over the reported arrest of Aminu Adamu for an alleged criticism on social media.

Ubani said many Nigerians had angered former first lady Patience Jonathan during her husband’s tenure as Nigeria’s President but she never arrested any of her detractors.

He spoke on Thursday while appearing on the Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Recall that Adamu was arrested by security operatives for making comments on Aisha’s weight on his Twitter handle.

The student was secretly arraigned on Tuesday and later remanded in a correctional centre in Abuja.

Ubani called on those who hold public offices and their spouses to be tolerant because people will always criticise them and their actions.

“The former President’s wife, Mrs Jonathan goes viral every time she is called names (but) we never heard of a situation where she ordered security agencies to arrest any person,” he said.

