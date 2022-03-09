Paternity Fraud: Champagne Beatz’ Sister-in-law Calls Him Out For Lying

Music producer, Champagne Beatz has been publicly called out by his sister-in-law for lying and accusing his wife of paternity fraud.

The caterer whose name is Maryanne Olabisi Adebowale took to her Instagram page to correct the erroneous notion about her sister after the father of three stated that he was not the biological father of the couple’s three children.

Maryanne revealed that her sister has been with Champagne y for over 19 years and he wouldn’t allow her go out during their time together. She added that when business took a downward turn, he accused his wife, Yemi of being responsible for his predicament and threatened her.

Things got worse and the wife moved out of the couple’s home at the beginning of the year. She added that she was shocked to his Instagram post which accused the unassuming Yemi of paternity fraud as the latter had told him repeatedly to carry out a DNA test on the kids so that there’s irrefutable evidence but he has refused.

Maryanne noted that he’s just trying to dodge the responsibility of his three children with his social media antics and stated that this episode has caused a degree of trauma for the young kids and their mother who was the subject of internet bashing when the story went viral.

