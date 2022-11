Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is remembering his late wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya on the anniversary of her death.

The clergyman took to his Instagram page to on Wednesday morning to mourn his South African wife, who passed away last year.

Posting a photo of Pastor Nomthi, Pastor Taiwo noted that he misses her very much and is grateful for the life they shared before her demise.

Recall that Nomthi Odukoya passed away on November 9, 2021, after a protracted battle with cancer .

