Pastor Sues Kanye West for Allegedly Using His Sermon Without Permission

Kanye West has been slammed with a lawsuit that alleges that he used a Texas pastor’s sermon on “Come to Life,” a standout track from Ye’s 2021 album Donda.

TMZ reports Bishop David Paul Moten filed the lawsuit against Kanye, UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D Music, claiming that his sermon was sampled without permission. Moten is seeking damages from all four parties.

According to Moten, Kanye used his sermon for “ 70 seconds of the 5-minute, 10-second track … which is more than 20 percent of the song,” according to TMZ. The Bishop slammed Ye and the music industry for  “willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.”

Listen to the song:

