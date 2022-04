Pastor Paul Adefarasin and his beautiful wife, Pastor Ifeanyi played host to the daughter of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The clergy man who pastors the House on the Rock Church in the high brow area of Lekki, Lagos posted a photo of himself and his wife in the company of Tiffany Trump and her fiancé, Michael Boulos.

Pastor Paul captioned the photos, “Fellowship at The Rock Cathedral with Tiffany and Michael.”

