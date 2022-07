Pastor Mildred Okonkwo has landed a major ambassadorial with a foreign based media company.

The clergy who co-pastors David Christian Center with her husband, Kingsley Okonkwo announced that she has been made the first ever brand ambassador for SuperBook.

Mildred shared the news via her Instagram page, reminding her followers how she’s always loved the faith-based cartoon and promotes it.

Well, now it’s official as she has been signed on as an ambassador.

