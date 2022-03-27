Sunday, March 27, 2022
Pastor Kumuyi Says He Became a Bornagain at 23: “At 81, I Have not Drowned in Sin.”

Pastor William F. K. Kumuyi has taken to his Twitter to remind folks about his faith and how long he has been holding on to his beliefs.

The founder of the Deeper Life church shared that he got born again at the of 23 and now at 81 he refuses to be “drowned in sin.”

“God’s Grace has continually kept me going,” he told his followers, adding, “I was Saved to serve with sincerity. What is keeping you from standing strong?”

And then he went on to say that “Christ is coming soon, dedicate your life to him.”

This has stirred reactions.

See his posts:

