Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Awarded Honourary Doctorate by Myles Leadership University

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo is the latest doctorate degree holder in town.

The Senior Pastor and President of David’s Christian Center (DCC) Lagos, been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Myles Leadership University.⁣

The award conferment ceremony held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the school, the conferment was premised on Pastor Kingsley’s outstanding contribution in the areas of Youth Development, Spiritual Leadership, Mentorship, Leadership, and philanthropy.⁣

The Registrar, Nana Arnold said, “The University is giving this award to you for your outstanding contribution in the areas of Youth Development, Spiritual Leadership, Mentorship, Leadership, and philanthropy. Your leadership qualities and your profundity of thoughts have placed you on a pedestal above all your equals.

Okonkwo, who is also a renowned relationship expert and marriage counselor, was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Transformational Leadership (Honoris Causa).⁣

With this award, Dr. Okonkwo joins Myles Leadership University’s prestigious alumni of Honorary Doctorate Recipients.⁣

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...