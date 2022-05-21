Saturday, May 21, 2022
Pastor injured, houses burnt as Bauchi erupts in riots over Blasphemy

A riot reportedly broke out in Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday as irate youths reportedly burnt houses and injured a pastor over another case of alleged blasphemy.

It is understood that the violence began when a message was allegedly circulated on social media that a Christian girl in the town allegedly engaged in blasphemy of Islam while reacting to the Sokoto incident.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, has yet to issue a statement regarding the latest breach of peace in the north.

More to follow…

