Pastor gifts house, car to Deborah Samuel’s family [Photos]

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has gifted a house and car to the family of Deborah Samuel, the student who was lynched in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy.

Apostle Chinyere presented the 14 flats mini estate and a Corrolla car to the family on Tuesday.

He posted photos of the gifts on his verified Facebook platform and said the gesture was “fully sponsored through tithes and offerings in OPM church”.

The family of the late Shehu Shagari College of Education student was flown to Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital where the event was held.

