Pastor defiles, impregnates teenager in Lagos

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a pastor with the Royal World Embassy Church, Rufus Olatunji, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old member.

The Chief Magistrate, F.M. Kayode, who did not take Mr Olatunji’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, while adjourning the case to March 8 for mention.

Mr Olatunji, 45, is facing a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and procuring an abortion.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in August 2021, at the Royal World Embassy Church, Ipaja.

Mr Olatunde alleged that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the girl in the church’s store, which resulted in the pregnancy.

He said that when the defendant found out, he gave the girl a drug to terminate the pregnancy.

Mr Olatunde said that the girl’s parents reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...