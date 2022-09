Mercy Chinwo got the best birthday gift ever on her 31st birthday courtesy of her dear husband.

The newly married gospel singer celebrated her birthday on Monday, September 5 and got a brand new Toyota SUV.

Chinwo showed off her gift via her Instagram page on Monday and asked fans to help thank her husband for his largesse.”Thank you SWEET I love you,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...