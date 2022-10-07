Pastor and Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey Pranks Parents-in-law

Looks like Nathaniel Bassey is not averse to pulling a prank on his parents-in-law despite being a man of the cloth.

The pastor and gospel singer shared a cute video on his Instagram on Thursday, where he revealed how he pranked his in-laws with the help of his wife and siblings.

Nathaniel Bassey noted that his wife’s parents had come into town to visit and their oldest son whom they had not seen for four years also came into town.

He decided however, that the parents shouldn’t be informed of their son’s arrival and rather have him pose as a medical doctor who was to carry out some tests on them.

The scene played out well as the son wore glasses and a mask for disguise. After the pretense of running the tests, he took off the mask to the shock of his parents who were pleasantly surprised. Watch the cute video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...