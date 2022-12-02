Pastor Adefarasin promises one of a kind The Experience

The Experience which has been an annual gospel concert platformed by the House on the Rock is returning to Tafawa Balewa Square after two years of a virtual and hybrid version respectively due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition is themed, Jesus: The Exceptional One will be coming live today at TBS by 7pm.

This was made known by the convener and metropolitan of all House On the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin during a press briefing showcasing all the gospel artistes that will be performing at the program.

Pastor Adefarasin said the 17th Edition of The Experience can’t be missed and promised it’ll be a night of pulsating praise, passionate worship, fervent prayers and an outpouring of the presence of God like never seen before.

He went further that the program will be free, and it’s important that attendees arrive promptly so that they can fully enjoy what promises to be an enthralling evening of live music comparable to the best concerts on the globe.

The 17th Edition of the Experience will feature gospel artistes including Travis Greene, Sinach, Donnie Mcclurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Dunsin Oyekan, Phil Thompson, Muyiwa Olanrewaju, Tope Alabi and the host of others.

