Passengers stranded at Lagos airport as workers commence strike

News

Staff of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) on Monday commenced a warning strike over failure of the management to attend to their condition of service.

This led to the grounding of flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Qatar Airways which was airborne, returned to Doha due to the ongoing strike of the officials of NAHCO.

Some passengers, who spoke with NAN, lamented the situation noting that the passengers were at the receiving end of the ”crossfire”.

Mr Benedict Udom, who was in the airport with his family, expressed his frustration and anger at the situation.

“Everytime there is an issue with an agency in the airport, they always embark on strike and at the end of everything, it is the passengers who have no idea of what is going on, who suffers.

“When are all these going to end for Christ sake, every time, it is one issue or another, what is my business with their issues, it is so annoying,” he said.

NAHCO staff are saddled with the responsibility of handling check in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines.

