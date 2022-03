Several passengers aboard Lagos -Ibadan train are stranded in an unknown location as the train conveying them ran out of diesel, according to reports.

In an Instablog video, passengers in the train could be seen lamenting the situation.

It is unclear whether train services were affected by fuel scarcity, which continues to bite hard across the country.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has yet to issue a comment on the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...