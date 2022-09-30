Party chiefs return N122.4m as bribery scandal rocks PDP

No fewer than four members of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee have returned about N122.4 million to the party.

In separate letters to the PDP, the NWC members said the monies had been paid into their account without their knowledge.

The money was said to be part of the over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants.

The NWC members who returned the money are the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

While Adagunodo, Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each, Arapaja was paid N36 million.

In a letter to the PDP leadership notifying PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu of returning the money, Orbih said he received the credit alert with “shock and surprise.”

“My attention has been drawn to a damaging trending story reported in THE NATION Newspaper by Yusuf Alli on September 26, 2022 titled ‘Disquiet in PDP NW over N10 billion nomination fees.’ Amongst several other allegations, he alleged that members of the NWC were offered N28 million to gloss over scandalous financial misappropriation,” Orbih’s letter read.

“To my shock and surprise, it has been confirmed to me by my bank that the sum of N28, 800,000. (Twenty eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) has been credited to my account by the party. I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back the money to the party’s account,” he said.

Adagunodo in his letter to Ayu wrote, “Please be informed that the said payment has become a subject of media story and carried with bad intention by them.

“I hereby inform you of the refund of the Sum of Twenty Eight Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#28,800,000:00) back to the Peoples Democratic Party, Account Number: 1000095003 at Globus Bank PLC. The receipt of the payment back to the account is attached.”

Effah-Attoe in her letter claimed that when she inquired about the N28,800,000,00 paid to her account, she was told by the office of the PDP National Treasurer that the amount was for house rent for two years as NWC members.

“When I enquired from your Office, I was told that the said sum is for Two

(2) years House Rent for me, as a member of The National Working Committee,” the letter read.

“Since after the lodgment of the money into my Bank Account, I have been inundated with many phone calls from Party members, friends, family members and the general public, insinuating that the said money has been given as a Bribe to bring me and other NWC members on the side of The National Chairman, following the crisis between him on one side and the Governor of Rivers State, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike/ Wike’s Group on the other side.

“In addition, some National Newspapers/Social Media Platforms have also carried stories accusing the NC members of being placated with Bribe of N28,800,000.00.

“This development has made me very uncomfortable. Having found myself in such an embarrassing situation, I am hereby refunding to the Bank Account of our Great Party at the PDP National Secretariat,” he added.

