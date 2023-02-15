Partey to miss Arsenal v Man City

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to miss the Manchester City clash, according to reports.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has not travelled with the squad ahead of tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City.

That’s according to rumours, with social media going into meltdown over the idea of the Ghanaian not featuring. Partey was taken off at half-time against City in the FA Cup fourth-round tie, which the Gunners subsequently lost, in part down to their lack of midfield dominance without their key man.

In fact, Partey has either missed or partially missed every game that Arsenal have lost in all competitions this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...