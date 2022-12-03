Parliamentarians brawl in Senegal after Female MP hit

Senegal’s parliament brawled on Thursday after opposition MP Massata Samb hit Amy Ndiaye Gniby from the ruling party during a budget presentation.

Since a July legislative election where the ruling party lost its comfortable majority, there has been tension between the ruling and opposition politicians.

But things boiled over on Thursday as Samb took aim at Gniby following heated parliamentary debate on the appropriation bill.

After he swung and caught his colleague, other members of parliament joined in, leading to utter chaos in the chambers.

This latest show of legislative rascality comes bare a week after lawmakers in Sierra Leone engaged in a free for all after a debate.

