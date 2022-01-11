Paris Hilton Tweets Support for Tunde Onakoya, the Man Behind the ‘Chess in Slums’

Paris Hilton is a fan of the work Tunde Onakoya is doing.

Onakoya is the mind behind the blooming ‘Chest in Slums’ organisation that has been working with young Lagosians who live under the bridge. In his recent Guardian profile, Onakayo talked about the inspiration behind his program and how he got young people in dire situations to trust him.

“I’ve realised that there is something about human interaction that works like magic. When you treat someone with respect, by default, they’d respect you, too. So we (Chess in Slums) didn’t go there to be condescending, we went there as friends conversing with them,” he said.

It came as a surprise to the young Nigerian when Paris Hilton noticed him, began to follow him, and praised the work he is doing. “Such a beautiful story,” said the reality TV star of the story Onakoya shared of one of his adopted children. “This made me cry.

God bless you for making such a difference in his life. This is what humanity is about.”

See her tweets:

🥺Such a beautiful story. This made me cry.😢 God bless you for making such a difference in his life. This is what humanity is about.🙏 https://t.co/dglZ9uByNg — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 11, 2022

My pleasure.😇 Thank you for what you are doing to help these children. May God always bless you🙏❤️ https://t.co/gIH1bebBh6 — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 11, 2022

🥺That is so lovely and kind of you. 🙏 The foundation is called @chessinslums by @Tunde_OD and I saw this information on their page. ❤️

https://t.co/576NfGI6iK https://t.co/JBlWEWvdaD pic.twitter.com/6BeqZKS8OL — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 11, 2022

