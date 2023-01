Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have officially become parents.

The billionaire heiress and American media personality announced the birth of her first child with her husband, via her verified Instagram account early on Wednesday, January 25.

Sharing a photo of herself and the newborn’s hand clasped, Hilton captioned the adorable shot,

“You are already loved beyond words,” with a blue heart emoji.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married back in November 2021.

