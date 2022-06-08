Parents of a Teenager Wants Court to Protect Their Daughter From Actor Ezra Miller

The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes have asked the court to step in and protect their daughter from Ezra Miller, who they say met their daughter when she was only 12 and has been plying her with drugs, and putting her at risk.

Per TMZ, Tokata, who is now 18 years old, met the actor at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. They developed a relationship, he flew her to London in 2017 to visit the studio where “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was filmed. She was only 14 at the time, while Ezra was 25.

The family became wary of Miller after Tokata showed signs of being plied with alcohol, marijuana and LSD. And that’s not all, she dropped out of school in December 2021.

For intervention, the parents to Miller’s Vermont home in January to get their daughter, only to discover that she no longer had access to her car keys, bank card, and other personal properties. They also said she was injured – her body bearing bruises her parents claim was inflicted by the actor.

It is worthy to note that Ezra Miller has multiple times been arrested for attacking people in public places.

Tokata’s parents want to rescue her from the older actor and hope the court will protect their daughter.

