Paramount Sued Over Rights to Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount is in a bit of legal troubles over the rights to the latest installment in the Top Gun movie franchise, Top Gun: Maverick.

The original ‘Top Gun’ from 1986 is based on an article written by Ehud Yonay. Yonay wrote a very detailed piece in 1983 about fighter pilots in the Navy and Paramount snapped up the rights at the time by brokering a deal with him; it is well-known the film is based on his story, TMZ reports.

Now, the family of Ehud Yonay have filed a lawsuit against Paramount stating that its rights to the film has lapsed.

That copyright claim Paramount secured at the time had an exclusive ownership period of 35 years. Yonay’s widow and son claim they sent Paramount a notice that terminated the studio’s rights to the story in January 2020.

The family alleges that Part 2 — which they insist contains elements of their late dad/husband’s original tale, wasn’t technically completed until May 2021, and they claim it’s clearly derivative of Yonay’s story.

The timing here is key as several reports suggest filming for ‘Maverick’ wrapped in 2019. The onus is on Paramount if it can prove post-production was completed before January 2020, which the Yonays assert was the cut-off date if Paramount wanted to crank out another ‘TG’ based on the old license.

The Yonay’s are suing for an injunction to stop Paramount from infringing on the story and, of course, damages.

The ‘Top Gun’ sequel has been enjoying box office success upwards of hundreds of millions, globally since it’s release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...