Paraguay Anti-Mafia Prosecutor shot dead on honeymoon

Marcelo Pecci, a high-profile Paraguayan prosecutor who fought against organised crime in his home country has been shot dead during his honeymoon in Colombia.

Mr Pecci was on a beach on the idyllic tourist island of Baru when he was killed by two gunmen.

Hours before the shooting, Mr Pecci’s wife had announced on Instagram that she was pregnant.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez described the shooting as a “cowardly murder”, as per TheBBC.

Mr Pecci’s wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, said that they were approached by two men on a private beach before her husband was shot. She said he had not received any threats.

“Two men attacked Marcelo. They came in a small boat, or on a jet ski, the truth is I did not see well,” Ms Aguilera told the El Tiempo newspaper.

One of the assailants got out and “without a word he shot Marcelo twice, one [bullet] hit him in the face and another in the back,” she said.

The Decameron Hotel, where the couple was staying, said in a statement that “assassins arrived on the beach… and attacked and murdered one of our guests”.

The head of the Colombian police and investigators from Paraguay have travelled to the scene of the killing.

Officials from the United States will also aid the investigation, Colombia’s national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas said.

Mr Pecci specialised in organised crime, drug-trafficking, money-laundering and terror financing.

In 2020 he worked on a case against former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, who was arrested trying to enter Paraguay with a fake Paraguayan passport.

