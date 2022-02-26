Pandemonium as woman mobilises thugs to storm school, avenge daughter’s maltreatment by fellow student

Hell was let loose at an Ekiti High School when about a dozen suspected hoodlums invaded the school premises apparently to avenge certain maltreatment meted out to one of the students.

Though there were conflicting reports as to what triggered the unrest, it was gathered that one of the parents had complained of alleged maltreatment and harassment of her daughter in the school.

The parent was reportedly said to be furious at the alleged failure of the school authorities to take prompt against the suspects on the matter.

She allegedly decided to seek self-help by enlisting the services of some hoodlums who accompanied her to the school to seek redress.

The miscreants who disrupted academic activities were said to have also vandalized some school properties, particularly the principal’s office.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations, Sunday Abutu said no fewer than nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Abutu said “a woman reported in one of our stations at about 6 pm yesterday that her daughter was assaulted by one of the students. Because the school has closed then, she was told to come back this morning (today) to enable our operatives to commence an investigation.

“Surprisingly, we received a distress call this morning that she took hoodlums to the school to attack the student.

“Police operatives were mobilized to the scene and about nine of them were arrested and are currently being investigated,” he said.

Another account said that “one Ifeoluwa, an SS-1 student of commercial class at Anglican High School, Adebayo Area of Ado-Ekiti had on Thursday engaged in a public brawl with another girl of the same class who was simply identified as Ronke over an unknown reason.

The unresolved matter led to a serious fight between the two students, however, resorted to another round of brawl when one of the parents felt unfairly treated and sought self-help.

Meanwhile, the Vice Principal of the school, Mrs. Adanlawo has ordered the immediate closure of the school.

