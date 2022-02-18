P-Square’s Paul Okoye Sustains Injury During Performance in Liberia

Paul Okoye of the famous singing group, P-Square is currently recovering after sustaining an injury.

The singer who along with his twin brother, Peter took Liberia by storm with their electrifying performance during their stop there on their tour.

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy disclosed this on Friday, February 18th, 2022 on his Instagram stories where he posted videos of himself in pain and captioned it,

“Injury after performance.”

He is however feeling better now as he updated his fans via his Instagram stories, thanking them for their love and support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...