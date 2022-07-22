Friday, July 22, 2022
P-Square’s New Single, “Jaiye,” is Bringing Fans to Tears: “They Starved Us for So Long!”

The P-Square is back with a smash hit single and fans are so happy.

The Peter and Paul duo just dropped the visuals for their new single, “Jaiye,” and it is already making waves, with fans sharing how emotional this reunion has made them.

Recall that the twin brothers broke up a few years ago and got embroiled in a nasty family feud, which they eventually resolved this year.

Now, they are here with new music and fans are so glad.

Watch them:

And here’s what fans think:

