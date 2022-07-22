P-Square’s New Single, “Jaiye,” is Bringing Fans to Tears: “They Starved Us for So Long!”

The P-Square is back with a smash hit single and fans are so happy.

The Peter and Paul duo just dropped the visuals for their new single, “Jaiye,” and it is already making waves, with fans sharing how emotional this reunion has made them.

Recall that the twin brothers broke up a few years ago and got embroiled in a nasty family feud, which they eventually resolved this year.

Now, they are here with new music and fans are so glad.

Watch them:

And here’s what fans think:

Tears in my eyes mehn!!! Psquare starved us for so long 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7psBVOqw5n — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) July 22, 2022

Two things P-Square did. 1) Jaiye – na jam wey Clubs go bang then one choirmaster go remix am to church jam😌 2) Find Somebody – P-square don give wedding DJs new song to play😂 God I missed these men!@PeterPsquare and @rudeboypsquare Go listen to good music guys. — iCONic Poet (@jabwap_arnee) July 21, 2022

P-square cooked one badass party jam as a comeback single with so much improvement like they never left Two heads is indeed better than one 🐐🐐🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UJlbjL0wg9 — Ty RiChie (@Tyrichiee) July 22, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...