P-Square To Headline Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless Concert

Iconic music duo, P-Square have announced they will be headlining the next edition of the premium concert experience Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless set to hold on November 20th, 2022 at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

As expected of the game-changing concert series, the forthcoming edition tagged P-Square4Eva, #TheBestGetsBetter is set to raise the bar once again.

Following the announcement today by Rudeboy and Mr. P via their Instagram pages, fans of both P-Square and Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless can barely contain their excitement. It’s a match made in live music heaven. The hell-raising P-Square live on the revered Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless stage where some of the most epic performances have been delivered by headlining acts like 2face/2Baba, MI, Sauti Sol, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Falz, Phyno and of late, Banky W and Adesua.

Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless, a Buckwyld Media production, is the premiere fully-scripted concert brand renowned for exhilarating story-telling with deft use of props, elaborate costume, special effects, audio-visual content and a large support cast to deliver some of the most memorable moments witnessed by discerning fans in Lagos, London and Nairobi over the last dozen years.

At P-Square4Eva, the best promises to get better.

