Peter and Paul Okoye of singing group, P-Square left everything on the state during their first performance since reconciling.

The twin brothers who fell out with each other years ago were in Sierra Leone this weekend and performed to a mammoth crowd.

The audience couldn’t get enough of Africa’s singing duo as chants of ‘P-Square rent the air as they took the stage.

Videos of their performance and the response of the excited crowd has made their way to social media.

