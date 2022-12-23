Search
P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

Politics

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday, campaigned at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was at the rally with his wife, Margaret, and several stalwarts of the party and presidential campaign council.

Popular artistes, Peter and Paul popularly called P-Square entertained the crowd made up of LP supporters.

Last month, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike promised logistics support for the campaigns of Obi; and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso amid the ongoing crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

