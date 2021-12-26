P-Square Apologise to Fans on Bended Knees During Concert

The P-Square Activated concert which held on Christmas day, December 25 was one the highlights of the season for many of their fans in Nigeria.

The singing duo and twin brothers who recently reconciled after years of being estranged with each other, held Lagos down last night.

Mid-performance they stopped singing and got down on their knees to apologise to their fans and seek forgiveness for the years they were broken up. The apology was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

Watch the moment below.

