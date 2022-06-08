‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Reportedly Will Play Madonna in Forthcoming Biopic

Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in a forthcoming biopic titled “Material Girl.”

This was confirmed by Variety, which said that the actress will play the legendary pop star in a biopic that will follow Madonna’s early years.

This project will be co-directed by Madonna herself, with Amy Pascal as a producer.

About the film, Madonna says she hopes it will “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

We can’t wait to see it!

