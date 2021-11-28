Oyo Speaker, Ogundoyin, weds in Ibadan

All roads led to Ibadan Saturday for the wedding ceremony of the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, held at the All Souls’ Anglican Church, Ibadan.

The solemnisation of holy matrimony between Ogundoyin and his wife, Olamidun Majekodunmi, was also witnessed by both the present and past governors, politicians, judges, traditional rulers, religious leaders, among others.

Some of the dignitaries were Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Deputy Governor of Oyo State; and Rauf Olaniyan Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and a former Governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel.

Among the traditional rulers were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

The Speaker is the son of the late Eruwa business mogul and philanthropist, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin, while his wife is the daughter of Dr Olufemi Majekodunmi, founder Kejide Hospital.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ibadan South Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa, said he was happy that the wedding ceremony attracted various politicians from different political parties to be under one roof, saying it signified ‘unity and peace’.

The cleric further described marriage as a misery that God created, calling on the wife to submit to her husband ‘irrespective of age, position or status at work.’

“Your husband is a public figure, therefore, he needs your constant support spiritually, physically and always ensure you are there to comfort him.

“Husband, whatever you give your wife she will multiple it for you. Always ask yourself what can I do to make my wife happy.

“I must say that in recent times, we have seen more heartbreaks in intending couples and this one we are witnessing today shows that the two are willing and determined to become one,” the Bishop said.

