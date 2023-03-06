Search
Emmanuel Offor
Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

Politics

The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP, has adopted Governor Seyi Makinde as its governorship candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial election.

LP Chairman, Sadiq Atayese said the party opted for Makinde because he’s the candidate with character, competence, and capacity.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Atayese, however, urged the people of the state to vote for LP candidates at the state assembly elections.

He noted that the presidential election has shown that no party can “win the coming gubernatorial election single-handedly.”

Atayese said the party decided to work with Makinde because his ideologies tallies with the LP in the area of security, infrastructural development, food security, education and human capital development.

“It is of note that the present PDP administration under Gov. Makinde has presented its scorecard from the health sector with the provisions of Primary Healthcare Centres in every ward to security, others,” he added.

