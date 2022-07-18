Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as new Dep Gov

A few hours after the removal of Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo State House of Assembly on Monday approved the appointment of Adebayo Lawal as the new Deputy Governor.

Olaniyan’s impeachment came days after the state’s High Court dismissed his [Olaniyan] suit seeking to stop the state assembly from removing him from office.

The court subsequently granted the lawmakers permission to proceed with the impeachment move which it deemed constitutional.

Following Olaniyan’s successful impeachment on Monday, Lawal’s approval came after he was nominated to the lawmakers for consideration by Governor Seyi Makinde as a replacement for Olaniyan.

Before his appointment, Lawal was the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation.

He had also served as the state Attorney-General.

He hails from Kisi in the Irepo Local Government area.

Defending the nomination of Lawal, the House Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, said that the nomination should be favourably considered, approved and adopt in view of his antecedents in contributing to the progress of the state.

Seconding the motion, Kazeem Olayanju, representing Irepo/Olornsogo State Constituency, said that the House should confirm Lawal as the new Deputy Governor of Oyo State.

In his remarks, the speaker put the nomination to a voice vote, which went the ways of the “ayes”.

According to him, with the vote, Lawal has been approved as the Deputy Governor of the state.

The House, however, adjourned plenary until July 21.

