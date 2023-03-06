Search
Oyibo Chukwu: Slain LP Senatorial candidate’s brother clinches party’s ticket

News

Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu, younger brother of late Oyibo Chukwu, has emerged the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial Zone in the March 11 rescheduled senatorial election.

Barr. Oyibo Chukwu was killed and burnt alongside his assistant and other supporters along Amaechi-Agbani Road on February 22 barely two days to the elections on February 25.

Chukwu defeated his rivals, Mr Uchenna Ogbodo, Mr Chinedu Nneji and Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa with 223 votes.

Announcing the results in the presence of two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers on Sunday in Enugu, the National Vice Chairman (South-East) of Labour Party, Chief Innocent Okeke, said that Chukwu scored 223 votes and his rivals did not score any vote.

Kelvin Chukwu will be going to the polls on the 11th of march alongside the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani who stands expelled by his party PDP amongst other candidates.

