Oyedepo, wife tell Winners members: ‘Be Obedient’

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, and his wife, who doubles as his deputy, Pastor Faith Oyedepo, have urged members of the church to be obedient in the affairs of the Kingdom of God.

According to Vanguard, the Oyedepos spoke at the church’s monthly leadership conference.

The speeches of the Oyedepos at the event on Saturday have interpreted as a subtle endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

Recall that Obi’s supporters have identified themselves as: “Obi-dients.”

According to Vanguard News, Obi himself had visited the Oyedepos at the Ota, Ogun State-based church after which photographs from the visit went viral as supporters lavishly shared them on social media.

Oyedepo’s wife, while citing Isaiah 1:19-20, stressed the need for Christians to be obedient to spiritual instructions to enjoy the good of the land.

The Bible passage says: “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.”

Pastor Oyedepo urged the church to pray for God’s Spirit to serve and be obedient.

In his own sermon, Bishop Oyedepo, while unravelling the mystery of the covenant of obedience, said: “To be obedient is better than sacrifice.

“Obedience may be costly but the end result is always priceless.

“When you live your life as a seed, its impact lives for generations after you.”

