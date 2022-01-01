Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2022

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and president of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has issued some prophetic declarations for the year 2022.

Speaking during the Church’s crossover night at Canaanland in Ogun State, Oyedepo said limitations shall be cleared up in 2022, adding that those who believe in God shall not be required to be pitied.

He said: “I believe everyone will be crossing over to new realms.

“You will never require pity from anywhere anymore.

“You will never be seen as a liability anymore

“I see you riding prosperously and in majesty all through the New Year, you are entering into.

“In 2022, whatever can’t stop the way against God can’t stop the way against you.

“The last defeat you saw is the last you will ever know.

“Every limitation on your path clears away for you in 2022.

“You shall not suffer the scourge of stagnation, the scourge of failure.

“No more weeping in your life and household.

“The days of your mourning are over.

“This coming Year 2022, you will manifest full blast as a sign and wonder to your world.

“Every arrow of the wicked that targets your life and family shall be returning 7-fold to their source

“Your days of struggles are over.

“The Year 2022 shall mark the end of your struggles over every issue of life.

“Your days of struggles are finally over!!”

