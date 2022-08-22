Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension from church over Tinubu support

Daysman Oyakhilome, nephew to the founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, has broken his silence over his suspension from church activities for his involvement in politics.

It will be recalled that Pastor Chris suspended Daysman who was the president of LoveWorld Next and LoveWorld Innovations on August 7, 2022 during a Communion Service and Worship with Pastor Chris over for acts of gross misconduct.

According to speculation and reports gathered, Daysman was suspended due to his involvement in the political campaign of the All Progressive Congress (APC) president candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, Daysman in a post via his social media account disclosed that he cannot hold a grudge against his uncle and spiritual father saying “Where I come from, sons do not fight with fathers, it is a curse!”

His post reads, “So for days now I’ve been asked by many news agencies and big media to say something regarding the very interesting happenings in the past weeks. If not for the name involved, I’d very much remain silent. “Where I come from, sons do not fight with fathers, it is a curse!

“You just have to believe that they see what you do not see and trust in their process. If all Jesus saw was the death on the cross he would have missed the bigger picture of the resurrection, everyone had to see him die to end all debate on his resurrection, if he hadn’t died, his divinity would still be up for debate. Point made- God does not hide His love even when it’s the tough kind.

“It is unfair to have been given more opportunities than almost anyone in your generation and not expect to be more challenged than almost anyone in your generation, if you didn’t have a future ahead of you, the Lord wouldn’t provide you the tools and people to solidify your character and person.

“Moreso, we were raised to defend the actions and guidance of our fathers no matter what and see the value in it, you can never go wrong for it If you loved the teacher when he provided you with knowledge, do not love him less when he presents you with an examination.

“You cannot tell a father how to raise his son. If he didn’t think I could take it, then he wouldn’t have done it. For those of you having mixed reactions, note that there were fathers who took their sons to a mountain to offer as burnt offering to the Lord in the bible.

“One sent his to a cross. Aren’t you glad I didn’t end up as one of those two? It is God that gives instructions on processes to follow to bring out the best in you. It is a blessing to be corrected by your father. A father is the greatest gift to your future.

“For those suggesting that I share my personal opinions on how I feel I should have been treated and share my views, hoping to politicize this, I am too afraid to go contrary to the Lord’s anointed. And plus it felt interesting to have been the most searched person in the world for one week. I didn’t know my matter had this much influence, dethroning big brother from net space. I am wise enough to see God’s favor in His process.”

