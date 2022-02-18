Oxford University inducts first Igbo Language lecturer

The University of Oxford, England, has inducted Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha as its first Igbo Language lecturer.

Umeonyirioha made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Thursday night, as he noted that it was the first time that the language would be taught in the university.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, the lecturer vowed to make the language and culture “known to the world.”

He tweeted, “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford.

“Our induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

“This became possible in account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made.

“I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity. I promise to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world.”

Announcing his first class for the subject, the lecturer added, “First class starts next week Thursday, 3-4pm, on 12 Woodstock Road.”

