Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
#OwoMassacre: We’ve counted 38 bodies so far – Catholic Bishop

Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, on Tuesday, revealed that 38 people were killed in the last Sunday attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

According to Arogundade, efforts were still being made to track those who took their loved ones’ bodies and did not bring them to the hospital.

While speaking with reporters about the attack that rocked the community on Sunday, the Bishop revealed that “the figure that we can account for presently is 38.

“Even some people came to take the bodies of their loved ones. We are trying to trace those people so that we can have a recount for all.

“But in the catholic hospital which is Saint Louis Hospital in Owo and the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, we have 38 bodies.”

